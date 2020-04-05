Long Beach couple dies as a result of COVID-19

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach couple died this week as a result of COVID-19.
Jerry and Frances Williamson, both 72, died April 1 as they held each other’s hand, succumbing to COVID-19, according to the obituary posted on the Reimann Family Funeral Homes. Through the funeral home, the family gave us permission to share their story.
The Williamsons were married more than 50 years. Jerry was a Navy veteran and a lifelong Alabama Crimson Tide fan.
Frances retired from the medical profession and was on the flower committee at North Long Beach Baptist Church.
The Williamsons leave behind two children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.