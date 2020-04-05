BP offering 50 cent a gallon gas discount to first responders, health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BP announced that their gas stations will be offering 50 cents off per gallon to local first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers.
“Join us in supporting your local first responder, doctor, nurse or hospital worker to provide them with a 50 cents off per gallon discount to use on their next fill up at BP and Amoco stations,” the company said on its website. “Thank you for being on the front lines and keeping our communities healthy and safe. We are honored to be supporting you and helping you get where you need to go.”
The promotion allows certain essential workers to take the discount on their next fill up.
Simply verify your community status via ID.me to obtain your 50 cent per gallon discount to use on your next fuel purchase at BP and Amoco.
ID.me is a website that “simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online.”
