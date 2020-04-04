Officals searching for two fugitives

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers needs your help with locating the following two fugitives.
Santos Dionicio Posada is wanted for grand larceny and breaking and entering. Posada, 23, is 6″ tall, a white male who weighs 250 lbs. Posada has brown eyes and black hair.
Taron Dickson is wanted for eluding law enforcement. Dickson, 21, is a 5′9″ black male who weighs 160 lbs. Dickson has brown eyes and black hair.
If you’ve seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers, (804) 748-0660.
We guarantee you’ll remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.
