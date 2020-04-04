Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam orders hiring freeze, agency heads to look for cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is instituting a hiring freeze of state employees and is telling agency heads to look for ways to cut budgets in response to the coronavirus. Northam chief of staff Clark Mercer told agency heads in a Thursday memo obtained by The Associated Press that a recession is coming and the state revenues will be far below “even our most pessimistic forecast” from last year. On top of that, Mercer said, the state is having to spend heavily on buying medical supplies, helping vulnerable populations navigate the pandemic, and other virus-related costs.
KENNEDY TOWNSEND-MISSING RELATIVES
'Recovery' search for Kennedy Townsend's daughter, grandson
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend says authorities have shifted from a “rescue” search to a “recovery” search as they look for her daughter and a grandson. Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son went missing while canoeing in the Chesapeake Bay. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor. She is the eldest daughter of the late U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. The search started Thursday afternoon after the authorities responded to a report of two people on a canoe who appeared to be overtaken by strong winds.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA PRISONS
Coronavirus anxiety soars for families of Virginia inmates
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Anxiety among family members of inmates in Virginia prisons skyrocketed this week after the state Department of Corrections announced the first confirmed coronavirus cases. Prison officials said four inmates, four staff members and a nurse tested positive. Families and inmate advocates fear this could be just the beginning of a massive outbreak in prisons around the state. They’re particularly worried about women’s prisons _ two that already have confirmed cases and another that houses inmates with serious health issues but has a history of providing inadequate medical care. Virginia’s top public safety official has said law enforcement is doing all it can to respond to the pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA-NURSING HOME
16 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Virginia nursing facility
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia long-term care facility that tested all of its residents because of the scope of its coronavirus outbreak announced more deaths, bringing the total to 16. The testing at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare also more than doubled the number of confirmed cases Thursday. Ninety-two in-house or hospitalized residents tested positive, the statement said, up from a total earlier in the week of 41. Only 35 tested negative, and 15 tests were outstanding, meaning approximately two-thirds of the facility became infected with the virus. The facility says many of the residents who tested positive showed no signs of being ill.
AP-VA-MURDER SUICIDE
Police: Man shot wife and then himself following dispute
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a man has shot and killed his wife and then killed himself following a domestic dispute. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident happened early Friday morning in the city of Chesapeake. Police said that Angela Renee Jones, 48, was shot and injured before her husband, Joseph Terrell Jones, barricaded himself inside the house. Police said they attempted to communicate with him. But when they got into the house, they found him dead. His wife died at the scene. Police said other family members were inside the house and had called 911.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURTHOUSE CLOSED
Court closed for cleaning, deputies test positive for virus
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia courthouse has been closed for cleaning after two deputies tested positive for the coronavirus. The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office says the courthouse will be sanitized before reopening out of an abundance of caution. Officials say the closure comes after a third Portsmouth sheriff’s deputy was tested for the virus and is waiting for their results. It's scheduled to be reopened on April 6. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
AP-US-ATLANTIC-MENHADEN-SUSTAINABILITY-CERTIFICATION
Fish-oil firm keeps 'sustainable' label despite controversy
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A company that makes fish-oil supplements will keep its certification for sustainable fishing despite defiance of catch limits in the Chesapeake Bay. The Marine Stewardship Council’s sustainability marker is prominently displayed on seafood packages in grocery stores. Maintaining the designation is a victory for Omega Protein. But it stokes an ongoing debate over labels that boast environmental responsibility. The decision to continue Omega's certification came from an independent auditor for the Marine Stewardship Council. It said the bay harvest cap is only precautionary and that it found "no firm evidence" that Omega Protein had impacted the sustainability of the fish it catches. The fish is called Atlantic menhaden.
1972 SLAYING-SOLVED
Virginia authorities solve 1972 slaying of 12-year-old girl
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say investigators solved the killing of a 12-year-old girl who was found slain in a wooded area in 1972. Fairfax County police said in a statement Wednesday that nearly 50 years after Karen Lee Spencer was killed, the county's office of the commonwealth’s attorney determined there would've been enough evidence to arrest James Edwards in the case. Police said Edwards was 16 at the time and sources told investigators he was Karen's boyfriend. The statement said Edwards died in 1997 and had previously denied involvement. According to investigators, two people who knew Edwards said in 2018 that he had admitted to killing a girl.