Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Like all major leaguers, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is finding himself with a lot more time on his hands than usual this spring. There are no games to play because baseball is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Zimmerman occasionally will be offering his thoughts to The Associated Press in a diary of sorts while waiting for the 2020 season to begin. In the first installment, Zimmerman talks about getting to spend extra hours with his two young children. That includes reading “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” with his 6-year-old daughter —as she calls it, her first chapter book.