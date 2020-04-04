Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Like all major leaguers, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is finding himself with a lot more time on his hands than usual this spring. There are no games to play because baseball is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Zimmerman occasionally will be offering his thoughts to The Associated Press in a diary of sorts while waiting for the 2020 season to begin. In the first installment, Zimmerman talks about getting to spend extra hours with his two young children. That includes reading “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” with his 6-year-old daughter —as she calls it, her first chapter book.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Preakness is looking for a new date this year and has decided to cancel the infield party that is a staple of the Triple Crown race. The event in Baltimore is normally held on the third Saturday in May. The owners of Pimlico Race Course and the Maryland Jockey Club issued a statement Friday saying the outbreak of the coronavirus around the country has caused officials to delay the race and cancel InfieldFest 2020.
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no indication when play would begin. The league was scheduled to open training camps on April 26 and the regular season on May 15. The WNBA will still hold a virtual draft April 17. Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. The WNBA was was set to begin its 24th season. It is longest running professional women’s sports league.