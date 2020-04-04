Authorities trying to identify credit card fraud, larceny suspects

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are trying to identify three people suspected of credit card fraud and larceny.
Police said the incident happened between 3:20 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. on March 7 at the Target along Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
Three people are accused of using a stolen credit card to buy more than $3,000 worth of merchandise. Police said the suspects are two women and a man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers by using the P3-Tips mobile app or website.
