Virginia State Police arrest woman suspected of abducting 9-year-old from NC

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police arrested a woman suspected of abducting a 9-year-old boy from North Carolina.
Police said they received an alert from the Raleigh Police Department around 6 p.m. on Thursday, alerting them about an abduction suspect traveling north on Interstate 95 in the area of the Interstate 85 interchange near Petersburg.
Police said the suspect was a woman who they say abducted a 9-year-old family member.
Trooper set up along I-95 in an attempt to locate the Honda CRV and located her on I-95 near Route 10 in Chesterfield.
When the trooper tried pulling the Honda over, the driver did not stop and a chase started.
The chase ended near the Willis Road interchange and the driver was arrested.
Police said the boy was safe.
