Virginia State Police arrest woman suspected of abducting 9-year-old from NC

April 2, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 8:58 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police arrested a woman suspected of abducting a 9-year-old boy from North Carolina.

Police said they received an alert from the Raleigh Police Department around 6 p.m. on Thursday, alerting them about an abduction suspect traveling north on Interstate 95 in the area of the Interstate 85 interchange near Petersburg.

Police said the suspect was a woman who they say abducted a 9-year-old family member.

Trooper set up along I-95 in an attempt to locate the Honda CRV and located her on I-95 near Route 10 in Chesterfield.

When the trooper tried pulling the Honda over, the driver did not stop and a chase started.

The chase ended near the Willis Road interchange and the driver was arrested.

Police said the boy was safe.

