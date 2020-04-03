Teacher at Henrico daycare center tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An employee at a Henrico daycare facility has tested positive for COVID-19 leaving the center temporarily closed down.
A spokesperson for Bright Horizons confirmed Friday one of the teachers tested positive for the virus.
“The teacher is doing well and is following the CDC guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days<’ the spokesperson said. “We have been in close communication with our families and have followed the recommended protocols by the local public health authorities to close the center for a deep cleaning and disinfecting.”
There are two Bright Horizons locations in Henrico - one on E. Parham Road and another on Towne Center West Boulevard.
The spokesperson did not state which location the teacher works at or which center is temporarily closed down.
