Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for grand larceny

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for grand larceny in Amelia County.
Officials said Norris Edward Alexander is wanted by the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for grand larceny. He is also accused of stealing $800 in cash from a home in Amelia.
Deputies said he also has four other outstanding felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant from other jurisdictions.
Officials said it is believed that he is staying in the Blackstone area of Nottoway County.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-561-2118 or Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.
