Richmond food drive collects more than 2.5 tons of canned food
The Richmond community donated more than 5,000 pounds of canned food during a food drive to benefit GoochlandCares, UP RVA, and Henrico County Family and Community Engagement. (Source: Holland Family Chiropractic)
April 2, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 11:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond community donated more than 5,000 pounds of canned food during a food drive to benefit GoochlandCares, UP RVA, and Henrico County Family and Community Engagement.

The food drive happened on April 1 at the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center in front of Holland Family Chiropractic in Richmond.

“Over 30 volunteers mobilized a drive-through, drop-off process where social and compassionate distancing was exercised,” a release said.

Because of the success, another food drive has been scheduled for Friday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center in front of Holland Family Chiropractic in Richmond.

Needed items include:

  • paper or plastic bags
  • canned meats (chicken, tuna, pork and beef)
  • soups and stews
  • canned fruits and vegetables
  • peanut butter and jelly.

Flip-top cans are helpful, especially for younger recipients, organizers said.

