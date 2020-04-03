Richmond food drive collects more than 2.5 tons of canned food

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond community donated more than 5,000 pounds of canned food during a food drive to benefit GoochlandCares, UP RVA, and Henrico County Family and Community Engagement.
The food drive happened on April 1 at the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center in front of Holland Family Chiropractic in Richmond.
“Over 30 volunteers mobilized a drive-through, drop-off process where social and compassionate distancing was exercised,” a release said.
Because of the success, another food drive has been scheduled for Friday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center in front of Holland Family Chiropractic in Richmond.
Needed items include:
- paper or plastic bags
- canned meats (chicken, tuna, pork and beef)
- soups and stews
- canned fruits and vegetables
- peanut butter and jelly.
Flip-top cans are helpful, especially for younger recipients, organizers said.
