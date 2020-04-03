Richmond couple ties knot via Instagram live after two weeks of reinventing ceremony

Ian and Danica created their alter at the top of Libby Hill Park, a block away from their apartment, picking the spot the night before. After waiting for a truck to clear out, Danica made her way to Ian and their reverend, while a favorite love song played from Ian’s cell phone. The pair pledged their vows, streaming the nuptials for nearly 300 of their closest family and friends (and probably some random viewers) on Instagram live.