Residents in Midlothian neighborhood give message of ‘hope’

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in the Midlothian neighborhood of The Gardens at Bellgrade gives a message of hope.
Tim and Janet Ragusa got together with some of their neighbors - and repositioned daylilies, to spell out “HOPE” so people could see it as they drove in.
“I thought - we need something in this neighborhood to just lift everybody up... and I thought how about we just spell out the word “hope,” Tim Ragusa said.
The couple says they haven’t thought of any other words to add but they’re open to the idea.
