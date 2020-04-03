Resident at Richmond senior living facility tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A resident at a Richmond senior living facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for Imperial Plaza confirmed Friday the resident was diagnosed with the coronavirus and is not currently on campus.
“Upon notification, we took immediate actions such as increased disinfecting of certain common areas even though we believe this resident did not visit these areas,” the spokesperson said. “We remain in contact with the Health Department and will continue to abide by their directives.”
According the facility, several measures have been put in place to deal with COVID-19.
Some of the precautions include:
- Restricting visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except in certain end-of-life circumstances
- Suspending group activities and communal dining (except in specific circumstances where it is warranted for safety reasons and then residents are at least 6’ apart)
- Screening assisted living and memory care residents daily, including temperature checks
- Screening all associates prior to each shift, including temperature checks
- Highly discouraging residents from leaving the community for non-emergent visits or trips and implementing increased screenings should someone leave the community and return.
- Eliminating transportation services other than those needed for necessary medical appointments
- Requiring associates to wear masks when caring for residents
A resident at the facility said they’ve been advised to stay at home and only travel from campus for essential items.
“A lot of us are scared,” he said. “Something like this could spread like wildfire.”
The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, estimates roughly 1,000 seniors live on campus but added management is doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.
“They’re all wearing masks and let us know what was going on,” he said.
“We continue to frequently clean our communities and reinforce good infection control practices,” the website stated. “ We also vigilantly manage our inventory of Personal Protective Equipment to include masks, gowns, goggles and gloves as the COVID-19 crisis evolves.”
