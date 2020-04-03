Resident in Chickahominy Health District dies of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A resident in the Chickahominy Health District has died due to coronavirus, marking it the first death related to the virus in the district.
Health officials said a woman in her 80s died due to the virus.
“Our hearts and our prayers go out to her family and friends,” said Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Franck. “This death, along with the increasing number of coronavirus cases being discovered in the community, is a reminder that we all share a responsibility in slowing the spread of this virus. It is crucial that we all follow special precautions to protect our loved ones as well as our community - this is especially important for protecting those who are at a higher risk, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.”
Chickahominy Health District includes Charles City, Goochland, Hanover and New Kent counties.
