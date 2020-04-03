Publix rolling out contactless payment options

(WWBT) - Publix will be rolling out contactless payment options at stores starting on April 4.
“A contactless payment is made by placing a smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near a contactless-enabled device, rather than swiping or inserting a card into the PIN pad. The most commonly known forms of contactless payments are Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay,” Publix said.
The payment method will be in addition to the existing mobile payment option through the Publix app, which customers can still use.
“In these unprecedented times, we recognized the need to make our customers’ trips to our stores faster and more efficient,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads.”
