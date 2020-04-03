Protecting Yourself Financially

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The impact financially from this pandemic is going to be different depending on your financial situation.
But, there are very basic steps all of us can take to protect ourselves.
First make a list of all your liquid assets-- the places you can get cash fast. That’s your checking and savings account. Also-- know your long-term assets-- like 401K, or individual retirement account. Know your monthly expenses and prioritize them-- which ones are most important.
Also-- Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union says now is a great time to pull your credit report at annualcreditreport.com
“It will show you exactly what you owe, to home and it’s got the phone numbers you can contact as well,” said Dale. And that’s the fourth step, once you have your income, bills and assets listed and prioritized, contact each of your lenders directly if you can’t pay those bills. Be wary of fraud too.
And finally craft a Plan: Meet with a financial counselor or financial planner: especially if you are worried about your 401K.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.