Police search for man who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.
Police were called to the Fas Mart in the 2600 block of East Main Street on March 31 around 9:48 p.m.
The suspect reportedly went inside with a gun and pointed it at the cashier. Police said he then hopped over the counter and told the cashier to open the register.
The robber then got away with an undisclosed about of money.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
