News to Know for April 3: Broader use of face masks in public; 1,706 COVID-19 cases in Va.; Five Henrico residents die within 24 hours; Ludacris, ABBA will perform at Innsbrook; Windy, sunny day
(Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 3, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 7:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

Windy, Sunny Day

Dry weather through the weekend with showers and warmer weather next week.

Mostly sunny and windy again. Low-end wildfire threat due to dry air and low humidity.

Windy and sunny again, calmer for the weekend

Early green-up of foliage plus recent rains make this a low-end threat but please be careful.

NW wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Coronavirus Updates

As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.

Face Masks

The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, as the president is aggressively defending his response to the public health crisis.

The recommendations, still being finalized Thursday, were expected to apply to those who live in areas hard-hit by community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.

A person familiar with the White House coronavirus task force’s discussion said officials would suggest that non-medical masks, T-shirts or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when outside the home — for instance, at the grocery store or pharmacy.

Medical-grade masks, particularly short-in-supply N95 masks, would be reserved for those dealing directly with the sick.

Virginia COVID-19 Cases

The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,706 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths and 246 hospitalizations throughout the state Wednesday.

On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam implored Virginians to stay at home as the coronavirus continues to spread. His order began immediately and will last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.

(Source: wwbt/ncb12)

While the current number of confirmed cases stands at 1,706, experts expect that to continue to climb as more tests and supplies become available. The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.

Northam previously said he’s making his decisions on the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.

Henrico Residents’ Deaths

Five more residents of the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico have died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Those deaths come as 92 of the residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the Henrico Health Department.

7 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the city of Richmond and Henrico County; four of those cases connected to Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center (Source: NBC12)

The five new deaths bring the total at the facility to 16.

Overall, 108 residents have contracted the virus, including those who died from it.

Canterbury Health and The Henrico Health Department says families were notified of the test results Thursday morning.

Petersburg Transit Resumes

Petersburg Area Transit is resuming its “essential service schedule” after suspending service to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

Starting on April 3, the bus service will resume a limited schedule for select routes for riders to access essential jobs and services.

Petersburg Area Transit Limited Service Plan for Closing Early for Daily Deep Cleaning of Facility and Buses
Petersburg Area Transit Limited Service Plan for Closing Early for Daily Deep Cleaning of Facility and Buses (Source: PAT)

Safety measures, including the suspension of all on-board fare collection and having riders enter/exit in the back, will remain in place.

All fixed-route transit services were suspended starting April 1, but some routes will now begin operating.

Whole Foods Employee

An employee at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump has tested positive for COVID-19.

Whole Foods Market said the employee is quarantined.

Out of the abundance of caution, the store performed additional cleaning and disinfection, on top of the store’s current enhanced sanitation measures.

Innsbrook Performances

Innsbrook After Hours announced that Ludacris and ABBA will be performing at the Innsbrook After Hours in the summer.

Ludacris will perform on July 18 and ABBA will perform on August 8.

At halftime the Cavs will have Grammy award winning artist Ludacris come out of the crowd to pump up the fans.  (Source AP Images)

A number of early bird general admission tickets for both shows will be available for one week (April 3-9) for $16 - $21.

Tickets for both Ludacris and ABBA shows will be on sale on April 3 at 10 a.m. on Innsbrook After Hours website.

Attendees can also order tickets by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).

Final Thought

