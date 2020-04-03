2nd resident at continuing care facility being treated for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A second resident at Westminster Canterbury Richmond has tested positive for COVID-19.
The continuing care facility says the resident lives in independent living and is being treated at the hospital.
The first case of COVID-19 at Westminster Canterbury Richmond was confirmed on March 16. The facility says that the resident recovered at the hospital and has returned, where he since tested negative for the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health, along with the center, is working to determine who might have had contact with the second resident.
The center says the following guidelines have been in place to prevent spread:
- "On March 4, staff began tracking the travel plans of residents, staff and their families in order to monitor those traveling to affected areas.
- On March 11, as soon as a case was confirmed in greater Richmond, Westminster Canterbury took strides to lock down the campus, closing the campus to visitors and screening everyone who entered campus, including all staff members, with questions and temperature screenings.
- On March 17, after the first case was confirmed at Westminster Canterbury, all residents went into self-quarantine, staying in their apartments and limiting interactions. Self-quarantine measures have been in place ever since. All needs of residents are attended to by staff."
