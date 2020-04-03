Mother, daughter found dead inside Richmond home identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a mother and daughter that was found dead inside a Richmond home have been identified.
At approximately 7 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to a call about two people down inside an apartment located in the 7600 block of Forest Hill Avenue.
The caller identified themselves as a family member who was there to do a welfare check.
Police arrived on the scene and discovered the bodies of Mary M. Barnes, 81, and her daughter Sylvia D. Barnes, 61.
According to police, the investigation showed no signs of trauma, foul play nor drug use. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information about this death should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
