Librarian at Collegiate School makes 3D-printed ‘door grabbers’

Librarian at Collegiate School makes 3D-printed ‘door grabbers’
Clements will be making door grabbers, also known as ‘minimal contact devices’, for Collegiate community members. (Source: The Collegiate School)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 3, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 10:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Catherine Clements, a librarian at The Collegiate School, is creating door grabbers from her 3D printer at home at the request of VCU Health.

Clements will be making door grabbers, also known as ‘minimal contact devices’, for Collegiate community members.

Catherine Clements, a librarian at The Collegiate School, is creating door grabbers from her 3D printer at home
Catherine Clements, a librarian at The Collegiate School, is creating door grabbers from her 3D printer at home (Source: The Collegiate School)

“I love to make things and its even better when those things are useful,” Clements said.

Clements will also be sewing masks for hospitals and other facilities in the community.

NBC12′s Meteorologist Andrew Freiden loved the idea so much, he created his own ‘door grabber’ too!

I got this idea from Catherine Clements, who is a teacher at Collegiate School . Mine’s not a cool 3-D printed tool but it still works. I made it with some stuff I had laying around in the workshop. I haven’t touched a door handle yet today! 🚪 No it does not work on traditional doorhandles 😢 #rva #covid19 #maker #tv #meteorologist #workshop #bluestraveler #hook

Posted by Andrew Freiden NBC12 on Friday, April 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.