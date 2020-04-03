Librarian at Collegiate School makes 3D-printed ‘door grabbers’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Catherine Clements, a librarian at The Collegiate School, is creating door grabbers from her 3D printer at home at the request of VCU Health.
Clements will be making door grabbers, also known as ‘minimal contact devices’, for Collegiate community members.
“I love to make things and its even better when those things are useful,” Clements said.
Clements will also be sewing masks for hospitals and other facilities in the community.
NBC12′s Meteorologist Andrew Freiden loved the idea so much, he created his own ‘door grabber’ too!
