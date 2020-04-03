Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA-NURSING HOME
16 dead at Virginia nursing facility with COVID-19 outbreak
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia long-term care facility that tested all of its residents because of the scope of its coronavirus outbreak announced more deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 16. The testing at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare also more than doubled the number of confirmed cases. Ninety-two in-house or hospitalized residents tested positive, the statement said, up from a total earlier in the week of 41. Only 35 tested negative, and 15 tests were outstanding, meaning approximately two-thirds of the facility became infected with the virus. The facility says many of the residents who tested positive showed no signs of being ill.
Jobless claims accelerate rapidly in Virginia due to virus
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Nearly 115,000 Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week. That more than doubles the already unprecedented figures from the previous week as the coronavirus continues to stall economic activity. The jobless claims over the last two weeks now equal those filed over a full three months during the worst stretch of the Great Recession more than a decade ago. In the month prior to impact from the coronavirus, jobless claims in Virginia averaged around 2,600. The volume of claims is overwhelming the Virginia Employment Commission, which is charged with processing the claims.
Fish-oil firm keeps 'sustainable' label despite controversy
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A company that makes fish-oil supplements will keep its certification for sustainable fishing despite defiance of catch limits in the Chesapeake Bay. The Marine Stewardship Council’s sustainability marker is prominently displayed on seafood packages in grocery stores. Maintaining the designation is a victory for Omega Protein. But it stokes an ongoing debate over labels that boast environmental responsibility. The decision to continue Omega's certification came from an independent auditor for the Marine Stewardship Council. It said the bay harvest cap is only precautionary and that it found "no firm evidence" that Omega Protein had impacted the sustainability of the fish it catches. The fish is called Atlantic menhaden.
Virginia authorities solve 1972 slaying of 12-year-old girl
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say investigators solved the killing of a 12-year-old girl who was found slain in a wooded area in 1972. Fairfax County police said in a statement Wednesday that nearly 50 years after Karen Lee Spencer was killed, the county's office of the commonwealth’s attorney determined there would've been enough evidence to arrest James Edwards in the case. Police said Edwards was 16 at the time and sources told investigators he was Karen's boyfriend. The statement said Edwards died in 1997 and had previously denied involvement. According to investigators, two people who knew Edwards said in 2018 that he had admitted to killing a girl.
Nursing home infections, deaths surge amid lockdown measures
Nursing homes across the country have been in lockdown for weeks under federal orders to protect their frail, elderly residents from coronavirus. But a wave of deadly outbreaks nearly every day since suggests the measures including a ban on visits and daily screenings of staffers either came too late or were not rigorous enough. Recent outbreaks in Tennessee, New Jersey, Ohio and Maryland have pushed nursing home deaths to at least 450 and highlight the biggest gap: Screenings of workers don’t involve testing but the taking of temperatures or asking health questions that still allow asymptomatic people to slip through.
Virginia man jailed in killing of wheelchair-bound wife
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is accused of shooting and killing his wheelchair-bound wife, and a judge has ordered him held without bond. The Daily Press of Newport News reports 58-year-old Brian Keith Patterson is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony in the death of 86-year-old Princess Chapman, who was found dead in the dining room at the couple’s home. Patterson is now being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. He appeared by video conference Tuesday before York Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Wade Bowie, who ordered him held without bond.
Feds seek breakup of Altria-Juul deal on antitrust grounds
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday sued to break up the multibillion-dollar partnership between tobacco giant Altria and e-cigarette startup Juul Labs. In a legal filing Wednesday, the watchdog agency said the financial and business dealings between the companies amounted to an agreement not to compete. Marlboro-cigarette maker Altria initially competed against Juul in the vaping market. But in late 2018, the company pulled its e-cigarettes and purchased a one-third stake in Juul at the cost of nearly $13 billion. The legal complaint alleges that the agreement violated U.S. antitrust laws.
Police: Man shot pregnant woman while playing with gun
KING GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man who shot a pregnant woman while playing with a gun was charged with multiple felonies. The Free Lance Star reports 27-year-old William Noble Brown IV called police Monday to report a woman he lived with was shot in the arm. Police say the 25-year-old victim was hospitalized for her injuries. Police say other children were in the home when Brown fired the gun he thought to be unloaded.