How strictly are Virginia’s social distancing orders being enforced? Court records show just a few citations.

For more than a week, it’s technically been unlawful for Virginians to gather in groups of 10 or more people.
But since Gov. Ralph Northam issued his main executive order on March 23 to stop the spread of COVID-19, state court records show just two cases of people being formally charged for violating social distancing rules, though those records may not reflect all citations.
On March 28, three summonses were issued when revelers refused to leave a house party on the Eastern Shore after being given a warning, according to Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. The sheriff said there were around 20 people at the party.
“Like everyone else, we’re trying to issue warnings and hoping we’re getting compliance,” Dougherty said in an interview, adding that deputies have also had to break up big gatherings on his county’s beaches. “In most of the other cases we’re getting total compliance.”
Another citation for violating the governor’s emergency order occurred March 25 in Pittsylvania County. The Pittsylvania sheriff’s office did not respond to requests for additional details on the case Wednesday and Thursday.
Though the governor’s coronavirus orders carry the threat of a misdemeanor charge, the scarcity of citations shows the extent to which state and local officials are, so far, largely relying on Virginians to police themselves. Since the crisis began, Northam has made clear he’s more interested in voluntary compliance than draconian measures that severely restrict daily life or result in criminal charges.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Virginia State Police had not issued any citations related to the emergency orders, according to State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
“We have received some calls around the state from concerned citizens and have responded to those businesses simply to discuss the situation with them and make certain management is fully aware of the governor’s mandate,” Geller said in an email.
Both State Police and local law enforcement can enforce the governor’s executive orders.
