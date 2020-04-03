U.S. Army Sergeant recruits Henrico police, fire department to sing Happy Birthday to 3-year-old

Henrico police and fire departments came together to sing Happy Birthday to a 3-year-old. (Source: Henrico Police Twitter)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 3, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 1:58 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police and fire departments came together to sing Happy Birthday to a 3-year-old.

After not being able to physically be here to celebrate 3-year-old Sophia’s birthday, a U.S. Army Sergeant reached out to the Henrico police and fire departments for a special request.

Because of the pandemic, Sophia wasn’t able to have any of her friends over.

So the Henrico police and fire departments came together and paid Sophia a visit to sing and wish her a Happy Birthday.

