Hanover Schools offers free Wi-Fi access for students, staff

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) is offering free Internet/Wi-Fi access at 15 locations during the district’s extended closure.
Officials say the service will help better serve students and families with limited or no access to high-speed Internet.
Hours of operation are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day.
Access is only available to HCPS students, families, and staff for educational purposes, not leisure or entertainment. These locations are not open to the general public.
Guests are expected to adhere to all official social distancing guidance issued by Governor Northam, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control.
