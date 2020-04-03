Forecast: Windy and sunny again, calmer for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather through the weekend with showers and warmer weather next week
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and windy again. Low end wildfire threat due to dry air and low humidity. Early green-up of foliage plus recent rains make this a low end threat but please be careful. NW wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with late day and night shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s (PM Rain Chance 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)
