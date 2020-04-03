Employee at Whole Foods in Henrico tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An employee at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump has tested positive for COVID-19.
Whole Foods Market said the employee is quarantined.
“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities,” Whole Foods Market said.
Out of the abundance of caution, the store performed additional cleaning and disinfection, on top of the store’s current enhanced sanitation measures.
Whole Foods Market said it has implemented the following to help protect employees and customers from the spread of COVID-19:
- We have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and sanitation protocols across all stores and facilities, on top of our standard stringent protocols.
- We are operating under social distancing guidelines in our stores and facilities, ensuring that interaction between Team Members and between Team Members and customers can happen at a safe distance.
- We are closing stores up to two hours early to give our Team Members more time to restock shelves, sanitize our stores, and rest in preparation for the next day.
