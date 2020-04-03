Customers can receive 'Sangria Kits To-Go from Carraba’s Italian Grill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Customers can now create their own DIY cocktails with Sangria Kits To Go from Carraba’s Italian Grill.
Guests can receive a Sangria Kit To-Go by making a wine purchase with their carryout or delivery entrée order of Italian favorites like Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria or Chicken Marsala.
Guests can choose between a Red or Blackberry Sangria Kit for only $1.
The restaurant is offering an array of bottled wine selections for $15 and six-packs of beer for $10.
Wine selections include:
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
- William Hill Chardonnay
- Riondo Prosecco
Beer selections include:
- Bud Light
- Budweiser
- Stella Artois
- Angry Orchard Hard Cider
Customers can order online at Carraba’s website and use the code “SPRING15” to receive 15% off your order or for free delivery, use code “SPRINGFREE”.
