Customers can receive 'Sangria Kits To-Go from Carraba’s Italian Grill

Customers can receive 'Sangria Kits To-Go from Carraba’s Italian Grill
Create DIY Cocktails at Home w/ Sangria Kits To-Go from Carrabba's Italian Grill (Source: Carraba's Italian Grill)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 3, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 10:29 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Customers can now create their own DIY cocktails with Sangria Kits To Go from Carraba’s Italian Grill.

Guests can receive a Sangria Kit To-Go by making a wine purchase with their carryout or delivery entrée order of Italian favorites like Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria or Chicken Marsala.

Guests can choose between a Red or Blackberry Sangria Kit for only $1.

The restaurant is offering an array of bottled wine selections for $15 and six-packs of beer for $10.

Wine selections include:

  • Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
  • William Hill Chardonnay
  • Riondo Prosecco

Beer selections include:

  • Bud Light
  • Budweiser
  • Stella Artois
  • Angry Orchard Hard Cider

Customers can order online at Carraba’s website and use the code “SPRING15” to receive 15% off your order or for free delivery, use code “SPRINGFREE”.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.