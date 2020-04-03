COVID-19 is changing the health care landscape

By Dr. Clifford L. Deal
We are living in the greatest public health crisis in the last hundred years. COVID-19 has quickly taken hold of Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health announced 1,706 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout Virginia as of Thursday. We expect the number of cases and deaths to increase.
The challenges faced by doctors in responding to COVID-19 are diverse, complex and downright ominous. A primary care practice in Northern Virginia had staff that contracted the virus. This meant staff had to be quarantined, while non-clinical staff became rightfully concerned about getting infected. Those staffs make the difficult decision to stay home since they could not get the protective equipment they needed to work safely.
Physicians, nurses and other health care workers are on the front line of this pandemic. While nearly every American is sacrificing something during this unprecedented time, it is our health care workforce that is sacrificing their own health to treat and help others. Perhaps the most commendable thing about all of this is that health care providers do not view their work as out of the ordinary — it is simply what must be done.
Virginia health care workers need swift action to ensure we will be able to provide appropriate medical care to all Virginians. Already we are confronted with significant challenges — a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), staffing and COVID-19 test availability — all pose significant roadblocks for providers and patients.
Losing medical providers at this crucial moment is something that our health care system simply cannot afford. Even providers who are suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19 will be forced to self-isolate so that they do not risk passing the virus on to patients. If more health care providers become infected and need to stay home, we will not have enough health care staff to care for patients. The global shortage of PPE dictates the need for innovative non-standard solutions. Also, we will need similar drastic changes to how we practice medicine (and this is where telemedicine comes in).
We need Virginia to figure it out.
