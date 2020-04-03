COVID-19 is changing the health care landscape

Losing medical providers at this crucial moment is something that our health care system simply cannot afford. Even providers who are suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19 will be forced to self-isolate so that they do not risk passing the virus on to patients. If more health care providers become infected and need to stay home, we will not have enough health care staff to care for patients. The global shortage of PPE dictates the need for innovative non-standard solutions. Also, we will need similar drastic changes to how we practice medicine (and this is where telemedicine comes in).