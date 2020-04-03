City of Richmond launches COVID-19 resource, donation website called ‘RVAStrong’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has launched a centralized COVID-19 resource and donation website called “RVA Strong”.
The Stoney administration launched the website to provide a space for those who have been impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to access services.
The website will also feature opportunities for Richmond residents to donate to local causes.
“We designed this centralized relief site as a place where those who need help can get it, and those who want to help can offer it,” Mayor Stoney said. “Richmond is city defined by its resilience. We’ll get through this, but we have to support each other. The city hopes to facilitate that through centralizing resources and amplifying the good work already being done.”
Visitors on the website can:
- Explore causes close to their heart, such as housing stability, food security, or families and neighborhoods. Then, they will be able to navigate to a page with donation links and safe volunteer opportunities.
- Identify a need, such as “I need housing support,” or “I need income support,” and be directed toward the nonprofit, city, and individual efforts to meet those needs.
- Propose resources or content to add.
- Tell a COVID-19 isolation story that the city or mayor will share to build a sense of virtual community if the user gives permission.
- Sign up to receive the COVID-19 Public Briefing, which includes timely updates and links to city resources, via email.
- Donate to the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund, coordinated by the Community Foundation
Due to not all residents having access to the internet, the information on the site will be developed into a printable resource that will be distributed.
RVAStrong will soon feature printable contact sheets for interested ambassadors to distribute safely throughout neighborhoods.
Currently, the dedicated city webpage on the city’s website is available in Spanish here. A Spanish version of RVAStrong is in development.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.