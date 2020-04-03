93 cases of COVID-19, along with 2 deaths, reported in Chesterfield Health District

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As of Friday, April 3, health officials said there are a total of 93 COVID-19 cases in the Chesterfield Health District, along with two deaths due to the virus.
Health officials said Friday that there are 83 cases Chesterfield and 10 in Powhatan. The Chesterfield Health District covers Chesterfield and Powhatan counties, along with the City of Colonial Heights.
So far, there have been two deaths in the district related to COVID-19. The first death 60-year-old Sterling Matthews of Chester and the second was a woman in her 40s.
One cluster in the county is at the Spring Arbor of Salisbury assisted living facility where there are four positive cases.
Chesterfield officials said there has been a rise in cases due to an increase in testing and transmissions. Officials said the increase in transmissions are both external due to places of work and places of worship before churches closed, along with internal to the county.
Health officials said the demand for testing is also high, but there are not enough supplies to meet the demand.
