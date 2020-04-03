Amber Alert for DeKalb County toddler abducted by juvenile

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Amber Alert.
DeKalb County deputies say 13-year-old Emilia Newman ran away and abducted 3-year-old Jacobey Stewart. They were last seen at 3:30 p.m. Thursday from Griffin Street in Powell.
ALEA says Jacobey is believed to be in extreme danger,
Jacobey takes medicine daily for his kidneys and still wears diapers due to medical issues.
The two may be traveling in a 2006 light green Mercury Mariner with tag 28BK859. They have an unknown direction of travel, but Newman has ran away to the Scottsboro and Chattanooga, Tennessee areas in the past.
Jacobey has brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen last wearing a red shirt with a black and white stripe down the arms, black sweatpants, and gray shoes.
Emilia Newman is 5’3”, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801 or call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.