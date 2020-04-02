YWCA opens full day childcare services to essential employees

By Adrianna Hargrove | April 2, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 6:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The YWCA of Richmond is offering full-day childcare services to essential employees.

The YWCA has re-opened its preschool at its downtown location at 6 North 5th Street to children of essential parents and/or guardians.

The YWCA says they will be following strict health and safety protocols and is working closely with the City of Richmond’s Department of Health.

The cost is $250 a week, which includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, diapers and pull-ups to keep it simple for parents to drop off and pick up children early.

There is a sliding scale fee as well as full scholarships available for families that qualify. To apply, email: sprout@ywcarichmond.org.

