Virginia teen gives food packages to elderly using saved money

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Beach teenager and high school senior has used her time out of school to give back to the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic.
Emma Boone, 18, and a senior at Kellam High School saved money for months to spend on prom, spring break and graduation.
“I think for especially us seniors … for a lot of us who have been together for 12 years, it’s been difficult,” Boone told WAVY.
According to WAVY, Boone took her savings and made food care packages for senior citizens in her community, one being 80-year-old Nancy Shaedel.
“I got out of the car and I brought one of the care package bags with me,” Boone told WAVY. “It’s filled with a carton of eggs, milk and bread and she (Shaedel) was just really grateful because I don’t think she’s been shopping recently.”
Boone says she plans to continue her efforts in the future, WAVY reports.
