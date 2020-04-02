Unattended cooking causes house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Unattended cooking caused a house fire in Chesterfield on Thursday, fire officials say.
Crews were called to the 1000 block of Chiswick Road around 2:10 p.m.
At the scene, firefighters found fire coming from the back of the house. It took about 30 minutes for them to control.
No one was injured, but four adults and a child were displaced.
They are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was accidental and caused by a pan of grease on the stove that was left unattended.
“Fire officials urge you to never leave food cooking on the stove unattended. Cooking fires are the number one cause of fires and fire-related injuries in Chesterfield County,” fire officials said.
