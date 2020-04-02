Two more Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Week options

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you haven’t ordered takeout this week, make sure you do! It’s Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Week!
The restaurants we know and love, our favorite spots, are hurting and they need our help. Many have had to close their dining rooms, but some are still fighting. So that’s where you come in this Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Week... Let’s start with Pies and Pints.
It’s a pizza place on West Broad Street. They’re open for carryout and delivery through DoorDash. And fun fact about DoorDash, they’re doing free delivery for local restaurants every Saturday!
Their hours are noon until 8.
Next, we have Foo Dog. They do Asian street food.
You can order carryout or delivery by calling them at 804-342-1800 or place orders on Toast TakeOut, DoorDash, and Chop Chop!
There you have it, if you’re looking to buy dinner out or if you want to just support a local shop, there are two Richmond options.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.