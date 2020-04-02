Trump approves Virginia Disaster Declaration

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
April 2, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 2:26 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - President Trump has approved the Virginia Disaster Declaration after declaring that a major disaster exists in the commonwealth.

President Trump has ordered Federal assistance to supplement commonwealth tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19.

Federal funding is available to the commonwealth, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.

