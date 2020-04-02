Tips for weathering COVID-19 financial fears

1. The courts in Virginia are effectively shut down until at least April 26th. That means no evictions, no debt collection lawsuits (“warrants in debt”), no garnishments are going to be issued by the court for the next 30 days or so. That gives you a little breathing room. Even if you can’t pay your rent right now, your landlord can’t take you to court to evict you – and it’s illegal to try to put you out without going to court. Just let your landlord know your situation.