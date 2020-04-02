State releases new coronavirus numbers, including 19 new cases in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,706 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths and 246 hospitalizations throughout the state Wednesday.
On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam implored Virginians to stay at home as the coronavirus continues to spread. His order began immediately and will last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.
“The sooner we can put this health crisis behind us, the sooner our lives will return to normal and the sooner our economy can revamp,” Northam said during a press conference.
The order will allow people to leave their homes for essential services like seeking medical attention, buying groceries, banking and more. But Northam asks that anyone who can work from home to do so.
Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov for more information.
Anyone caught not complying with the order could be criminally charged with a class 1 misdemeanor.
“This is not a time that we are looking to put people in jail, but this is a time where we are looking for Virginians to comply," said Northam.
Wednesday, the commonwealth got its third shipment from the national stockpile of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
Governor Northam said his team is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to help fight coronavirus, choosing 41 sites around Virginia to be used as medical facilities. Some of those sites include the Exxon Mobil facility in Fairfax, the Hampton Convention Center and a yet-to-be-announced site in Richmond.
Northam has also urged everyone to fill out the Census forms, either through the mail or online. He added that it can help the federal government allocate money, and respond when things get back to normal.
“Getting an accurate count of everyone living in Virginia will ensure that we get out full share of federal funding for a variety of programs. That will be even more critical as we work to recover from the impacts of this pandemic," he said.
For many Virginians, the first of the month means rent is due, which may be more difficult for some in the midst of the pandemic, but some relief is on the way.
“For those who have federal mortgage loans through the Virginia Housing Department Authority, we’re deferring loan payments up to three months if people need it. We’re also suspending evictions for anyone with public housing vouchers,” Northam said.
The governor also addressed the up upcoming local elections in May, and congressional primaries in June. While he says the candidates running need to get creative, in terms of campaigning remotely, his office is exploring the best way to hold voting - but encourages Virginia to do it through absentee ballots in the mail.
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m.
While the current number of confirmed cases stands at 1,706, experts expect that to continue to climb as more tests and supplies become available. The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
Northam previously said he’s making his decisions on the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
