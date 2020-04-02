Samuel Adams giving $1K grants to every Ohio service industry worker impacted by COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -What started as a way for service industry workers in Massachusetts to get a little help after the shutdown of restaurants and bars because of COVID-19, is now expanding to 19 other states including Ohio.
Samuel Adams, in partnership with The Greg Hill Foundation created the Restaurant Strong fund last month to give workers a one-time free grant of $1,000 to help during the shutdown.
“We stand with and want to extend a toast to the restaurant workers who have had our backs for so many years, from serving our favorite beers to celebrating life’s precious moments with us,” a news release said announcing the expansion of the project to include Ohio.
Beginning Friday, April 3 workers can apply for the grant if they meet the five requirements:
- Completed application form in employed state
- Full-time restaurant employee (minimum 30 hours/week, can be multiple restaurants)
- Employed for three months or longer at the same location
- Worked in a restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub
- Submit the last two pay stubs received
Applications can be submitted, beginning Friday, here.
The foundation is also looking for donations to keep the giving going.
“The original Restaurant Strong Fund raised nearly $500,000 from 2,000 individual donors in its first week, with support from athletes David Ortiz to Jimmy Develin and chefs Ming Tsai, Chris Coombs and Ken Oringer,” the release said. “Samuel Adams quickly realized the need was widespread and desire to support was even stronger.”
Donations can be made here.
