Richmond Parks and Recreation takes additional steps to help prevent COVID-19 spread

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities is taking additional steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Starting on April 4, the department will close the Tredegar Parking lot, the parking lot at Pony Pasture, access to the James River Park System (JRPS) at the Pipeline entry point and entry to the JRPS at the 21st Street Tower on Saturdays and Sundays.
The closures will remain in place for the duration of Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order.
The department has already closed all dog parks, athletic fields, picnic shelters, park houses, community centers, administrative offices, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, skate parks, playgrounds and canceled programs. The traffic gates in Byrd Park on Strollers Lane, Westover Road and Trafford Road will also stay closed on the weekends.
“The city understands the importance of the park system to our residents and will re-evaluate the need for closures and cancellations as this unprecedented situation evolves,” a release said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.