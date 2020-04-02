Richmond is the worst city in the US for allergy sufferers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This might not come as a shock to allergy sufferers, but according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Richmond is the worst city in the United States for seasonal allergies.
The AAFA says more than 50 million Americans are living with nasal allergies, and about half of those are caused by seasonal allergies.
Here are the rankings of the worst cities for allergies:
- Richmond, VA
- Scranton, PA
- Springfield, MA
- Hartford, CT
- McAllen, TX
- New Haven, CT
- San Antonio, TX
- Bridgeport, CT
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Pittsburgh, PA
But while the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is good to be able to tell the difference between your seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms.
