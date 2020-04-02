Richmond Economic Development Authority creates loan program for small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Economic Development Authority has created a no-interest disaster loan program for small businesses within city limits.
The Richmond Small Business Disaster Loan Program will provide relief to small businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Monies will go toward paying employee wages and empowering local, small businesses to continue operating and keep employees on the payroll.
“Small businesses have made Richmond the thriving cultural capital we love,” Mayor Stoney said. “They’ve been understanding, patient and selfless in adapting to the recent social distancing guidance, no matter the economic consequences for them. This loan program is one way we can help provide some relief and support in this tough time.”
The maximum loan amount for the program is six months of current employee wages or $20,000, whichever is less.
Loan payments will be disbursed over six months.
Repayment of the loans will be deferred for six months, followed by 48 months of no-interest payments.
Applications for the loans will be available on April 6.
Funding is limited. Applications will be considered in the order they are submitted.
Any small businesses that are interested should fill out an application and provide the required documentation via email.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.