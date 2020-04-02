Richmond Anthem office temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Richmond is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for Anthem said the company was notified that an associate tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. The last time the employee was in the Richmond office was on Friday, March 20.
Out of the abundance of caution, the Richmond office is temporarily closing to allow a specialized disinfection firm to clean the building in accordance with measures recommended by the CDC.
“As a healthcare organization, it is critical that we continue providing service to our members, care providers and customers during this unprecedented time. Most Anthem associates in our Richmond office are working from home and have been encouraged to continue doing so. For those that remain in our office buildings, we have instituted all CDC-recommended social distancing practices, including separated workspaces, video conferencing and additional cleaning measures to assure the health and safety of our associates,” Anthem Corporate Communications Director Scott Golden
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.