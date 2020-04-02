Redskins eliminate Richmond’s annual training camp fee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond and the Washington Redskins announced a significant modification to the current Redskins Training Camp agreement on Thursday that eliminates the requirement of the city’s Economic Development Authority to pay a local cash contribution to cover some team expenses.
The modification applies to both 2019, for which the EDA had a contractual obligation to pay more than $161,000 due to the team, and for 2020, the final year of the original eight-year pact.
Both the Redskins and the EDA say that this modification was in discussion well before COVID-19 arrived, but both acknowledged that it's fortunate for the city to be able to hang onto the funds during this time period.
"We continue to appreciate the city's support and partnership," said Sean DeBarbieri, Redskins' Director of Communications. "While the decision was made prior to the recent health crisis impacting our communities, we are glad the city will be able to redeploy much needed resources to those who need it most."
Under the original agreement signed in 2013, the City of Richmond Economic Development Authority agreed to make an annual contribution to the Redskins in the form of in-kind services and cash to help defray some of the incremental expense of relocating the team’s training camp.
The 2020 training camp is the last under the original eight-year contract. As part of the original deal, the team has the option to extend the agreement, but it does not obligate the city’s EDA to provide a cash contribution.
Whether or not the Redskins opt to extend the deal with the River City seems to be in the hands of new head coach Ron Rivera, who will make football decisions going forward. Rivera was scheduled to meet with the media and tour RIchmond on March 12, but it was postponed as the coronavirus crisis unfolded.
Training camp typically opens in late July, but it’s unclear at this point if that timetable will be adjusted due to the current pandemic.
