Police: Man shot pregnant woman while playing with gun

KING GEORGE, Va. - Authorities say a Virginia man who shot a pregnant woman while playing with a gun was charged with multiple felonies.
The Free Lance-Star reports 27-year-old William Noble Brown IV called police Monday to report a woman he lived with was shot in the arm.
Police say the 25-year-old victim was hospitalized for her injuries.
Police say other children were in the home when Brown fired the gun he thought to be unloaded.
