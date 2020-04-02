News to Know for April 2: Medical sites statewide; Henrico Kroger employee tests positive; Gov. Northam Q&A on coronavirus; Free kids meals at Sheetz; Sunny, breezy with no rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Dry weather through the weekend with slowly warming temperatures each day.
Sunny and quite breezy at times. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s. Winds gust to 25mph.
As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.
President Donald Trump has extended stay-at-home recommendations for a month in an abrupt turnaround from his previous stance. The move came after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said up to 200,000 Americans could die and millions become infected if lockdowns and social distancing did not continue.
Scientists offered more evidence Wednesday that the coronavirus is spread by seemingly healthy people who show no clear symptoms, leading the U.S. government to issue new guidance warning that anyone exposed to the disease can be considered a carrier.
President Donald Trump acknowledged that the federal stockpile is nearly depleted of personal protective equipment used by doctors and nurses.
“Difficult days are ahead for our nation," Trump said. “We’re going to have a couple of weeks, starting pretty much now, but especially a few days from now that are going to be horrific.”
Governor Ralph Northam, along with other governors around the country, will be answering questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Twitter.
Viewers can join the conversation on Twitter today at 12 p.m. by sending their questions using #AskGovNortham.
Governor Northam said in a press conference Wednesday that Virginia’s cases will hit its peak in May.
The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,484 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths and 208 hospitalizations throughout the state Wednesday.
Wednesday, the commonwealth got its third shipment from the national stockpile of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
Governor Northam said his team is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to help fight coronavirus, choosing 41 sites around Virginia to be used as medical facilities. Some of those sites include the Exxon Mobil facility in Fairfax, the Hampton Convention Center and a yet-to-be-announced site in Richmond.
Northam has also urged everyone to fill out the Census forms, either through the mail or online. He added that it can help the federal government allocate money, and respond when things get back to normal.
An employee at a Henrico Kroger has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kroger officials said the associate works at the Kroger along Eastridge Road, and the employee is quarantined at home.
While grocery stores remain a vital link to the essential items we all need to get through the Pandemic those locations aren’t exempt from it’s spread.
Doctors advise not to go out during the peak shopping hours.
ManorCare said the patient is not currently in the center.
The center has isolated any patients staff feels may be high risk and contacted families or responsible parties of our patients.
Amazon’s location in Ashland confirmed that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Amazon says it is following guidelines from medical experts and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety and well-being of employees.
Amazon also says they are implementing a series of preventative health measures for employees, delivery and transportation partners at its sites around the world.
The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Richmond is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for Anthem said the company was notified that an associate tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. The last time the employee was in the Richmond office was on Friday, March 20.
Out of the abundance of caution, the Richmond office is temporarily closing to allow a specialized disinfection firm to clean the building in accordance with measures recommended by the CDC.
Sheetz is offering free meals to children in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meals will be available daily starting on Thursday, April 2. The meals will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.
Families interested should go to participating locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal.
Meals will be limited to one per child and available daily while supplies last.
