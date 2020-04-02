Ludacris, ABBA will be performing at Innsbrook After Hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Innsbrook After Hours announced that Ludacris and ABBA will be performing at the Innsbrook After Hours in the summer.
Ludacris will perform on July 18 and ABBA will perform on August 8.
A number of early bird general admission tickets for both shows will be available for one week (April 3-9) for $16 - $21.
Tickets for these shows are on sale now:
- Killer Queen and The Rocketman Show (tributes to Elton John and Queen), July 8.
- The Indigo Girls will perform on July 15.
- The Commodores will perform on August 20.
Several shows have been updated due to Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order effective through June 10:
- XL 102′s Big Field Day that was scheduled for June 6 has been canceled
- Jamey Johnson’s show set for May 15 has been postponed to August 7.
Tickets for both Ludacris and ABBA shows will be on sale on April 3 at 10 a.m. on Innsbrook After Hours website.
Attendees can also order tickets by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).
