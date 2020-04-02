Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam: Virginia coronavirus cases could peak in late May
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam says projection models suggest Virginia could see a surge in coronavirus cases between late April and late May. He gave that estimate at a news conference Wednesday, telling Virginians they needed to prepare “for the long haul.” The governor also announced Virginia had received a third shipment of personal protective equipment from the federal Strategic National Stockpile, which has struggled to fill requests from states. The delivery included face shields, gowns and masks, but Northam says Virginia still needs more. The news comes as Virginia's confirmed cases and number of deaths continues to climb.
WHEELCHAIR-BOUND WIFE-FATAL SHOOTING
Virginia man jailed in killing of wheelchair-bound wife
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is accused of shooting and killing his wheelchair-bound wife, and a judge has ordered him held without bond. The Daily Press of Newport News reports 58-year-old Brian Keith Patterson is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony in the death of 86-year-old Princess Chapman, who was found dead in the dining room at the couple’s home. Patterson is now being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. He appeared by video conference Tuesday before York Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Wade Bowie, who ordered him held without bond.
OFFICER SHOT-ARSON
Man who shot officer again pleads insanity in new case
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of a northern Virginia police officer is again pleading insanity to different charges. Kashif Bashir shot and wounded Alexandria police officer Peter Laboy at a traffic stop in 2013. But a judge ruled Bashir did not know right from wrong at a bench trial and ordered him hospitalized instead of imprisoned. Bashir was released in 2018. Eight months later, he was charged in Prince William County with crimes including arson and stalking in which prosecutors say he targeted his mental-health providers. On Wednesday WTOP-FM reported Bashir's lawyers have filed motions pursuing an insanity defense.
WEST VIRGINIA GOVERNOR-COAL FINES
West Virginia governor's coal companies to pay $5M in fines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's coal companies have agreed to pay more than $5 million for thousands of mine safety violations,. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said the governor's companies have repeatedly failed to pay off fines on nearly 2,300 violations committed since 2014. Justice has been reported to be the richest man in West Virginia, with a fortune estimated at more than $1 billion by way of a vast umbrella of coal and agricultural businesses. Justice's lawyers say they've always been willing to pay the penalties. The announcement comes as Justice runs for a second term as governor.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BON SECOURS
Bon Secours to furlough staff not supporting COVID-19 work
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bon Secours Mercy Health says it is placing staff not directly supporting work on COVID-19 response on furlough without pay for up to three months. In a statement released on Tuesday, Bon Secours said the number of furloughed employees includes 700 total full-time equivalents across seven states and 12 markets, which is less than 1% of the 51-hospital system’s total workforce of 60,000. According to the health system, the furlough is expected to last from 30 to 90 days. Officials say employees will first collect paid time off until it runs out, and after that, they will be eligible for unemployment benefits.
FRAUD CHARGES DROPPED
Charges dropped against 82-year-old accused in fraud scheme
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has dismissed felony charges against an 82-year-old preacher accused of defrauding a woman of more than $50,000 in a fake sweepstakes scheme. Powhatan prosecutor Robert Cerullo says the four counts of obtaining money under false pretenses against Frederick Shmidt were dropped after medical evaluations indicated he had developed dementia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the victim in the case was told she won a $2.5 million cash prize and sent money for fees to Shmidt. He was accused of then taking some before passing the earnings on to others in Jamaica. Authorities allege he also defrauded residents in Kansas, Arizona and Pennsylvania.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIBERTY UNIVERSITY
Liberty University: We're complying with virus-related ban
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's governor has ordered all higher education institutions to stop any in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic. The move is likely directed at Liberty University, which initially refused to stop on-campus teaching. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the policy Monday at a news conference. The evangelical college in Lynchburg led by President Jerry Falwell Jr. has faced intense criticism over its decision to welcome students back to campus last week after the end of their spring break. A spokesman said Monday that the only in-person instruction still happening on campus was flight instruction. He said that will now be suspended as well.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia DOC confirms first COVID-19 cases among its inmates
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Corrections says three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first confirmed cases among inmates in a state correctional facility. The department announced the test results in a statement late Tuesday night. Officials say the inmates are incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland. Three employees and one contractor have also tested positive. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. The Virginia Department of Health says at least 27 people have died and more than 160 have been hospitalized.