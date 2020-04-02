Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bon Secours Mercy Health says it is placing staff not directly supporting work on COVID-19 response on furlough without pay for up to three months. In a statement released on Tuesday, Bon Secours said the number of furloughed employees includes 700 total full-time equivalents across seven states and 12 markets, which is less than 1% of the 51-hospital system’s total workforce of 60,000. According to the health system, the furlough is expected to last from 30 to 90 days. Officials say employees will first collect paid time off until it runs out, and after that, they will be eligible for unemployment benefits.