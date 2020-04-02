Items found at site of Macy’s demolition bring back memories

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Items at the demolition site of the Macy’s located in Regency Square brought back heartfelt memories.
Last month, new and old pictures when Regency Square first opened in 1975 were shared. Now, old items were found on the store’s second floor - including a Macy’s name tag and a “believe” necklace.
The site superintendent Charles sent the photo because “it may spark a memory for some and bring joy to their life right now. You have to believe. We will prevail.”
The Macy’s will be converted into an aquatics center.
